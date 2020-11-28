First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a dry start to the weekend, an evolving weather system will bring clouds and some light rain by the end of the day Sunday. After a clear, cold night tonight, moisture will begin to stream in from the southwest tomorrow. Models have been slowing the development of light rain moving in from the southwest until Sunday afternoon and evening…so much of the day will likely be dry. And in fact some areas may not get any light rain until after sunset. As the system moves off to the east Sunday night, cold air moving in from the west may change the light rain over to light snow in some locations….especially Southern Illinois. Shouldn’t be a major travel issue but some minor accumulations may be possible in eastern counties by daybreak Monday morning.