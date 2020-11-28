Egyptian Health Dept. reports 35 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their teens, 2 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s
o Male: 3 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s
White County
o Female: 4 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s
o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,209 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
White County has had a total of 656 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 215 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.