Egyptian Health Dept. reports 35 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 35 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. (Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)
By Jessica Ladd | November 28, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 12:46 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their teens, 2 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

o Male: 3 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

White County

o Female: 4 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s

o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,209 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 656 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 215 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.