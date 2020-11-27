Warming Shelters prepares to open their doors with changes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Director of Spread Hope Now, Mari Ann Moyers said their doors will open at the Sikeston Warming Center on December, 1. She anticipates more people will need a place to stay.
She said, “We had a lot of people already knocking on the door.”
“We know that people are just really desperate there’s some people who are without housing who were last year and are not okay,” she said.
Because of COVID-19, things will be different this year to keep everyone safe. “We will be limiting guest this year to 10 because that’s what our space will allow to leave everyone socially distance we have added air scrubbers, and of course an extensive cleaning process, and we’re limiting volunteers,” she said.
Over in Illinois, at the Carbondale Warming Center, Executive Director Carmalita Cahill said the shelter been open 24-hours everyday since March.
“When the shelter in place order came down from the governor, we were already prepared we had gone through with SIH and kind of repositioned and reimagined our spacing,” she said.
Right now they are not allowing any volunteers, and guest staying there have strict rules.
“There’s handwashing when you come into the building if you’ve left the property at anytime you have a 15-minute wait before we do your temperature,” said Cahill.
Both Moyers and Cahill say the need to help people is greater now, and this year they plan to not provide housing but help people access more opportunities.
“We had a lot of people calling for utilities and rent and those are not things we offer but We can connect people,” Moyers said.
Cahill said, “We started to use our time with our guest to our best advantage we started our jobs program.”
