Small business owners share importance of Small Business Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Small business owners in the Heartland are feeling the effects of the pandemic, so they’re hopeful for a good turnout for Small Business Saturday.
”Those businesses are the ones that need the support and they’re the ones that are struggling,” Emily Hoehne said.
Emily Hoehne said her customers are doing a lot to support her store.
“We had people put money in our Venmo account just because they were thinking of us during this hard time,” she said.
That’s something she didn’t expect.
“It really brought me to tears, I was like how nice of somebody when everybody’s struggling for her to think of us,” Hoehne said.
She saw an increase in social media sales when the store temporarily closed in the spring.
“Those sales are kinda what paid our bills,” she said.
Emily Buelow said her store, Annie Em’s, experienced the same thing.
“We have always sold on social media but it’s never been as much as we have been in the last six or seven months”
Both owners said making a relationship with their customers is one of the most important things.
“We are super thankful we have wonderful very loyal customers that come in and have supported us this year,” Buelow said.
“If it wasn’t for our customers and probably being open for a long time and creating that relationship with our customers, I don’t know where we’d be right now,” Hoehne said.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly $20 billion was spent last year on small business Saturday in 2019.
