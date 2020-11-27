The Salvation army served those in need with COVID-19 changes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Lieutenant Matt DeGonia said the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals were pick-up only due to COVID-19, but it didn’t stop people from coming out.
“We served over 500 meals today,.” he said.
Degonia Admits he misses the big feast. “I miss the fellowship I like when are starting to serve being able to sit down with folks and talk with them even if it’s just for a couple minutes,” he said.
He said he is glad they had such a big turnout. “It was pretty joyful.”
Many said they are thankful for it. “The Salvation is doing a pretty good job I have to admit that.”
“If you get this kind of privilege than you’re pretty much blessed that you got people that care about the community,” they said.
Degonia said because of the volunteers many people left with smiles.
“We had quite a few people telling us you know thanks if you guys didn’t do this, we wouldn’t be able to have Thanksgiving this year you know we didn’t get a turkey,” he said.
