The 30s & Fog This Morning

Partly cloudy skies outside with temperatures dropping into the 30s for most of the Heartland. Calm winds and moisture still near the surface formed into patchy to dense fog this morning. There is even a dense fog advisory issued until 9AM for western Kentucky. Partly cloudy skies today with the last day of high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
A cold front moves through today which will not bring any precipitation, but it will bring cooler air. This will put temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s by the weekend. Saturday looking dry and sunny, but Sunday rain chances increase by the afternoon and evening as a system moves up from the south. If we see enough moisture left over the Heartland by Monday morning, then we may see a few snowflakes in our eastern counties.
The beginning of next week will be frigid with the coldest temps thus far. Morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s! However, once we factor the wind in on Monday, it will feel like the teens and low 20s. Winter air has arrived!
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.