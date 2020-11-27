First Alert: Cold front moving through today

(KFVS) - Partly cloudy skies today with the last day of high temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s.
Lisa Michaels says a cold front will move through today, but it will not bring any precipitation. This will put temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s by the weekend.
Saturday looks dry and sunny, but Sunday rain chances increase by the afternoon and evening as a system moves up from the south. If we see enough moisture left over the Heartland by Monday morning, then we may see a few snowflakes in our eastern counties.
The beginning of next week will be frigid with the coldest temps thus far.
Morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. However, once we factor the wind in on Monday, it will feel like the teens and low 20s.
