Fenton, Mo. man missing, believed to be in danger

FENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued on Friday morning, November 27 for a missing man.
According to the Jefferson County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old Ronald L. State was believed to be at his home in the 1000 block of Coriander in Fenton around 8:45 a.m. on November 26. He was thought to be heading to a family member’s home on Thanksgiving, but never arrived.
He may be driving a white 1995 GMC Jimmy with Missouri license plates.
According to the sheriff’s office, Stage is believed to have cognitive issues that may have caused him to become confused or disoriented.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County 911 dispatch non-emergency line at 636-797-9999.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.