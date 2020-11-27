Egyptian Health Dept. reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, November 27.
The new cases include:
Saline County
- Female - One in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 60s
- Male - two under the age of 10, one in their 20s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one demographics unknown (case status in progress)
Gallatin County
- Female - one in their 80s
- Male - one in their 20s
White County
- Female - one under the age of 5, two in their teens, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, five demographics unknown (case status in progress)
- Male - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one demographics unknown (case status in progress)
As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 1,192 positive cases, including 26 deaths; White County has had a total of 640 cases, including nine deaths and Gallatin County has had a total of 213 cases, including two deaths.
