Colder weather expected for the next week

Clouds will clear out as we head into the evening hours and temperatures will fall quickly. By Saturday morning, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower/mid 30s. Lots of sunshine expected on Saturday, but temperatures will be cooler than Friday. Highs on Saturday will mainly be in the lower 50s. Clouds move in quickly by Sunday, and rain chances will appear by the afternoon and evening hours. It looks like most of the precipitation will be over before the really cold air takes over, which means our chance for any wintry precipitation will be pretty low. The bigger story will be the very cold air for Monday and much of next week. Highs on Monday will only be in the 30s with even colder wind chills.