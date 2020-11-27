Bollinger Mill featured on new stamp celebrating Missouri’s statehood

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The US Postal Service revealed a new stamp celebrating Missouri’s statehood.
The stamp features a photograph of the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site by landscape photographer Charles Gurche.
It celebrates Missouri’s bicentennial.
Missouri became the 24th state in the Union on August 10, 1821.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared an image of the stamp on his Facebook and Twitter pages.
The Bollinger Mill State Historic Site is located in Cape Girardeau County.
Originally built out of logs in the 1820s on the Whitewater River, the mill and dam were rebuilt in stone in 1825.
During the Civil War, Union forces burned the mill to keep flour and meal out of rebel hands. Only the foundation survived.
The present-day, four-story stone and brick mill was completed in 1867.
This was also around the time the town of Burfordville was started. Construction of the covered bridge, which started before the war, was finished in 1868.
