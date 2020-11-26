99-year-old woman receives the gift of music on Thanksgiving

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s more than Thanksgiving for one Sikeston nursing home resident; it’s also her 99th birthday celebration.
Her family brought the party to her since she can’t leave the nursing home.
Resident, Verla Horton said this Thanksgiving is extra special since she’s also receiving a very meaningful birthday gift.
“I didn’t sleep last night, I just couldn’t go to sleep I was so excited,” she said.
Music runs in her family. They have a music ministry called Rivers Edge and came to sing to her through the window because that’s what she wanted for her birthday.
“These are not normal times, but we’re trying to make the best of it,” Tonya Shupe said.
Her daughter, Tonya Shupe said even though the outdoor concert is in honor of her mother, it’s really a gift to everyone at Delta South.
“We realize that all the patients here haven’t been able to get out since the quarantine and they’ve had to visit with their loved ones through the windows,” Shupe said.
“We’re hopeful that this will just be a real shot of encouragement to the people here at Delta South”
The band consists of Horton’s children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
“We’re excited to do this for Verla, for our grandmother, and our great-grandmother and its just a wonderful time to even be able to spread the good news of Jesus Christ to the other residents of the nursing home,” Brent Horton said.
“It just turned out real good and I couldn’t ask for any better,” Verla Horton said.
“I’m really grateful for having a good family”
