What you need to know Nov. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, November 26.
Happy Thanksgiving!
The rest of the week is ending on a drier and calmer note.
Thicker clouds will stick around this morning, but they will keep temperatures warmer in the 40s.
Clouds will gradually decrease by the afternoon.
Thanksgiving afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Light clouds move in tonight.
Friday morning there could be some light fog.
Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
The weekend will be cooler with temps dropping back into the low 50s and upper 40s.
Sunday there is a chance for showers.
It’s too soon to tell, but rain could change over to snow Sunday night heading into Monday morning.
We’ll keeping a close eye on any changes.
- Health experts fear the pandemic may get even worse in the next few weeks as Americans gather for the holidays.
- AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
- State officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans nursing home in rural Illinois that has infected nearly 200 residents and staff, and killed 27 veterans.
- Stores at the University Mall in Carbondale will still be having Black Friday sales, but store crowd capacity must be kept at 25-percent.
- Stores in southeast Missouri have put the pandemic at the top of their list in preparing for Black Friday sales.
- Experts have several safety recommendations for families holding virtual Thanksgiving gatherings.
- A Missouri doctor recorded a video simulating what it’s like to be a coronavirus patient in his intensive care unit in an effort to encourage people to take precautions against the virus, including wearing masks in public.
- In response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation announces that all managed waterfowl hunts will be designated COVID Red Level effective Wednesday, Nov. 25.
- Wall Street busted through its latest milestone Tuesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 30,000 for the first time.
