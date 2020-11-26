Turkey Forecast Looking Good!

Thicker clouds will still be around this morning, but they are keeping our temperatures slightly warmer in the 40s. Clouds will gradually decrease by the afternoon allowing mostly sunny skies through sunset. Some light clouds move in again tonight. High temperatures today will be in the mid 50s with a few areas reaching the upper 50s.
Light fog may be present Friday morning, but the sun will be around more during the day with temperatures in the upper 50s.
This weekend will be cool as temperatures drop back into the low 50s and upper 40s. A low pressure system south of the Heartland will move north bringing showers on Sunday. Cooler air north of the Heartland will push further south. This could bring some change over to snow Sunday night heading into Monday morning. It is too soon for further details, but we will be watching this.
-Lisa
