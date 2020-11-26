Train crashes into vehicle stuck on tracks in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Carbondale late Wednesday night, November 25.
Police, firefighters and EMS were called around 10:48 p.m. to the area of the railroad crossing on Main Street about a stuck vehicle.
According to officers, the driver mistakenly drove the vehicle onto the railroad tracks when they turned north from Main St.
The driver was taken to a safe location away from the vehicle and officers contacted Canadian National Railroad to alert them about the situation.
With the help of a tow truck, officers also tried to move the vehicle off the tracks, but they were unsuccessful.
A short time later, a northbound Canadian National train hit the vehicle and caused significant damage.
The train crew was unable to stop the locomotive in time to avoid crashing into the vehicle.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Canadian National closed the railroad crossing for approximately one hour.
Crews with the Carbondale Fire Department and the Jackson County Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.