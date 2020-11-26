Possible mail tampering, package thefts reported in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Shopping online for gifts this holiday season? If so, police recommend having a safe delivery plan because ‘porch pirates’ are on the prowl.
Jackson Police said they are starting to receive reports of possible mail tampering and package thefts throughout the city.
Residents are asked not to hesitate, but to report anything suspicious or out of place in their neighborhood right away by contacting the Jackson Police Department at 573-243-3151.
A 2019 survey by Shorr Packaging Corp. found that 24 percent of Americans have been the victim of package theft. This is nearly 1 in 4 shoppers.
To safeguard against potential thieves looking to swipe deliveries the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office recommends the following:
- Have packages shipped to somewhere where you know someone trustworthy will be available to receive it.
- Require a signature for a package. This ensures that the delivery is handed over to a person and not left on the porch.
- Give shipper specific instructions on where to drop-off your package other than visibly on the front porch.
Customers are also advised to report a package or mail theft to local law enforcement.
