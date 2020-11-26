MDC releases deer harvest numbers for Missouri Firearms Deer Season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deer harvest numbers for the November portion of the Missouri Firearms Deer Season are lower compared to 2019.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), preliminary numbers show that hunters harvested 176,604 deer from Nov. 14 through Nov. 24 compared to 179,960 deer taken in 2019 during firearms season.
Weather likely played a roll in the decreased number of deer harvested.
“Hunters posted an impressive harvest total given the challenging conditions, particularly on opening weekend,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Typically, about half of the harvest occurs during the first two days of the season. Unfortunately, hunters were greeted by rain and high winds to start the season, resulting in harvest numbers falling behind last year’s mark early.”
The top harvest counties were Howell with 3,496 deer harvested, Franklin with 3,409, and Texas with 3,374.
The following are the numbers of deer harvested in Heartland counties during the November Firearms Deer Season:
- Bollinger: 2,786
- Butler: 1,224
- Cape Girardeau: 1,912
- Carter: 1,422
- Dunklin: 288
- Iron: 1,235
- Madison: 1,839
- Mississippi: 189
- New Madrid: 196
- Pemiscot: 111
- Perry: 1,990
- Reynolds: 1,790
- Ripley: 2,568
- St. Francois: 1,724
- Ste. Genevieve: 1,613
- Scott: 478
- Stoddard: 1,131
- Wayne: 2,642
Of the deer taken this year, 95,654 were antlered bucks, 16,045 were button bucks and 64,905 were does.
MDC reported there were three firearms-related hunting incidents during the firearms deer season. Each incident was self-inflicted. No hunters were killed.
Archery deer season resumes Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2021.
For more information on the 2020 deer and turkey season in Missouri, click here.
