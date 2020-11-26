Local church gives out Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need

MOUNT VERNON, IL. (KFVS) -Steve Reynolds has been organizing a meal for the Mount Vernon community and surrounding area for the last 24 years, at The Mount Vernon Central Christian Church.
“We’re trying to help the people in our community and surrounding area with a traditional thanksgiving dinner,” stated Reynolds.
Reynolds said he could not do this without his team. “We’re really blessed with enough volunteers and everything to put on this meal every year.”
The volunteers do a variety of things to make this work.
Reynolds said they have between 12 to 200 people a year help out with the dinner. “We have people that just wash dishes, serve food, deliver food, sweep the floors it’s a wide range of things people contribute to.”
Those volunteers this year packed meals to go for those in need. That meal includes ”turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, cobbler, and a dinner roll.”
It takes a lot of prep work.
Reynolds said he takes the whole week off from work to organize this. “Monday and Tuesday is our turkey cooking day, and Wednesday is prep day. Thursday at 4 a.m. we’re back here trying to get everything together and make all this happen”
They planned on serving 2500 meals today, but Reynolds said they plan on doing this for time to come. “As long as the good lord willing were going to continue to do this. And so were hoping that we’ll be able to do this for years to come.”
