IDNR releases deer harvest numbers for 1st weekend of firearm season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Deer harvest numbers for the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season are down compared to 2019.
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), from Friday, November 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22, hunters harvested 47,147 deer compared to 50,173 deer taken in the first firearm season in 2019.
The following are the numbers of deer harvested in Heartland counties during the first weekend of the 2020 firearm season:
- Alexander: 257
- Franklin: 743
- Gallatin: 232
- Hamilton: 657
- Hardin: 419
- Jackson: 1,227
- Jefferson: 1,080
- Johnson: 857
- Massac: 256
- Perry: 716
- Pope: 884
- Pulaski: 177
- Randolph: 1,340
- Saline: 534
- Union: 772
- Williamson: 943
The county with the most harvests was Randolph with 1,340 deer taken, followed by Adams County with 1,301, Jackson County with 1,227, Fulton County with 1,193 and Jefferson County with 1,080.
Illinois’ second and last Firearm Deer Season begins on Thursday, December 3 and ends on Sunday, December 6.
Archery Deer Season continues through January 17, 2021, but is closed in counties open for the second firearm season (Dec. 3-6).
For more information on deer hunting in Illinois, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.