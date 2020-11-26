Heartland instructor talks turkey on Thanksgiving

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - For many, turkey is the main dish on the Thanksgiving table. And if you are in need of some turkey facts, a Shawnee Community College (SCC) instructor can bring you up to speed in a couple of minutes.
In the college’s second episode of “Science in Seconds” video series, Biology instructor Tony Gerard invites viewers to join him and three of his special guests on the front porch to talk all about turkeys.
Gerard discusses they type of turkey on your dinner table to what a snood and a caruncle are and why a turkey would even have them.
His special guests are three turkeys that don’t mind hamming it up for the camera.
To view the short Thanksgiving video on turkey facts, click here.
The video is part of series SCC has released to keep students, instructors and the public connected and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCC said the program has been very successful so they will continue the series with new episodes, which can be found on their YouTube channel by clicking here and on the college’s Facebook page.
