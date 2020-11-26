First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

Like the occasional Thanksgiving guest, clouds overstayed their welcome in much of the region today though our cloud deck is finally moving out this evening. The next couple of days are looking dry and cool, ahead of a cold snap on the way for next week. Tonight and Friday look to be partly cloudy and uneventful, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler again behind a dry front….but by Sunday clouds and a chilly rain will be moving in from the southwest. Highs on Sunday will likely stay in the 40s.
Next week will bring the coldest air of the season thus far as a deep upper trough dives into the eastern U.S. Monday and Tuesday look dry, but breezy and cold with northwest flow aloft. The second half of the week will moderate a bit but should remain cooler than average. A couple of weak systems will move through the region later in the week but not enough confidence at this point to forecast any precip, but stay tuned for any updates.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.