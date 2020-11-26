First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

Like the occasional Thanksgiving guest, clouds overstayed their welcome in much of the region today though our cloud deck is finally moving out this evening. The next couple of days are looking dry and cool, ahead of a cold snap on the way for next week. Tonight and Friday look to be partly cloudy and uneventful, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler again behind a dry front….but by Sunday clouds and a chilly rain will be moving in from the southwest. Highs on Sunday will likely stay in the 40s.