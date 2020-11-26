First Alert: Sunny Thanksgiving!

(KFVS) - The rest of the week is ending on a drier and calmer note, but a cool down is on the way.
Friday morning there could be some light fog.
Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
The weekend will be cooler with temps dropping back into the low 50s and upper 40s.
Sunday there is a chance for showers.
It’s too soon to tell, but rain could change over to snow Sunday night heading into Monday morning.
We’ll keeping a close eye on any changes.
