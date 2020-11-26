First Alert: Sunny Thanksgiving!

First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 11/26/2020
By Marsha Heller | November 26, 2020

(KFVS) - The rest of the week is ending on a drier and calmer note, but a cool down is on the way.

Friday morning there could be some light fog.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be cooler with temps dropping back into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sunday there is a chance for showers.

It’s too soon to tell, but rain could change over to snow Sunday night heading into Monday morning.

We’ll keeping a close eye on any changes.

**WINTER TEMPERATURES JUST AROUND THE CORNER** Next week Tuesday starts the beginning of December. Today and tomorrow...

Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Thursday, November 26, 2020

