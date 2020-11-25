Small Business Saturday kicks off 10th year in Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill . (KFVS) - This is year ten for Small Business Saturday, this year it falls on November 28.
The pandemic is affecting customers attitudes, but not businesses.
“Were thrilled we love black Friday and small business Saturday because it’s a chance for customers to shop and give back,” says Les O’Dell of Two Bugs and a Bean.
O’Dell is expecting a big day for Two Bugs and a Bean this small business Saturday.
“Were going to try and give back a little bit in that were going to do some drawings and some giveaways of gift cards to other small businesses in the region. Because we understand the importance of small businesses not only for our economy but for all the jobs they provide,” said O’Dell.
In Downtown Carbondale Castle Perilous games and books owner Scott Thorne is also excited about Small Business Saturday.
“Oh, absolutely. It’s the kickoff of the Christmas shopping season. If you are in retail this is the best time of the year,” said Thorne.
Thorne says they are releasing several new products Saturday and they have giveaway’s in store as well.
“Were running discount coupon specials, if you come in the store and spend at least 20 bucks were going to give you a surprise envelope. You can open it up later on between now and the end of December,” he said.
In Illinois, retailers must keep crowds to 25 percent capacity of the store’s capacity.
But Thorne says that wont be an issue for them.
“Fire Marshall says we can hold up to 90 I believe so that would put us right around 22-25 its not as important to us as it is to a restaurant,” he said.
Back up route 13 to Two Bugs and a bean, O’Dell says shopping local gives you a better understanding of the product.
“When you shop in a store you can actually feel the items, you can touch them. You can see what you have got and you know that its quality. Plus, you are helping your own community when you shop locally,” said O’Dell.
According to the U.S. Small business administration.
Consumers nearly spend 20 billion dollars last year on Small business Saturday.
