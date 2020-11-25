S7HD reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Hardin County has five new cases, Johnson County has 16 new cases, Massac County has 18 new cases, Pope County has nine new cases, Pulaski County has seven new cases, and Union County has nine new cases.
Southern Seven reports there are now 29 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,348 active cases in the region, out of a total of 3,167 positives.
