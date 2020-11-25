Rain & Storms This Morning

Rain and storms moving through the Heartland this morning. Early morning storms will be elevated or higher up in the atmosphere so there is a limited threat for severe weather. Gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain will be the primary hazards. Warmer temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 60s.
Clouds will stay around most of the day with light rain during the morning. What we will be watching is if any storms can redevelop during the afternoon hours near the cold front. If any do, they will be could be severe with strong winds and a spin-up tornado. However, as of this morning, models are showing this threat to be less likely. Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon with more isolated light rain behind the front. Clouds stick around tonight, but they gradually clear heading into tomorrow.
Thanksgiving Thursday will look better through the day as clouds will decrease to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.
-Lisa
