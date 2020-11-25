Rain & Storms This Morning

Clouds will stay around most of the day with light rain during the morning. What we will be watching is if any storms can redevelop during the afternoon hours near the cold front. If any do, they will be could be severe with strong winds and a spin-up tornado. However, as of this morning, models are showing this threat to be less likely. Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon with more isolated light rain behind the front. Clouds stick around tonight, but they gradually clear heading into tomorrow.