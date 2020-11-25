Perry Co., Ill. reports 37 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 4:26 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 37 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 1,051.

The diagnosed individuals include:

 1 female under the age of 13

 3 males under the age of 16

 1 female under the age of 20

 3 females in their 20s

 1 male in his 20s

 1 female in her 30s

 4 males in their 30s

 2 females in their 40s

 1 male in his 40s

 3 females in their 50s

 1 male in his 50s

 3 females in their 60s

 6 males in their 60s

 3 females in their 70s

 1 female in her 80s

 1 male in his 80s

 1 female in her 90s

 1 male in his 90s

The summary of the 1,051 confirmed cases are:

 295 active cases

 736 released from isolation

 20 deaths

