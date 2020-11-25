Perry Co., Ill. reports 37 more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 37 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 1,051.
The diagnosed individuals include:
1 female under the age of 13
3 males under the age of 16
1 female under the age of 20
3 females in their 20s
1 male in his 20s
1 female in her 30s
4 males in their 30s
2 females in their 40s
1 male in his 40s
3 females in their 50s
1 male in his 50s
3 females in their 60s
6 males in their 60s
3 females in their 70s
1 female in her 80s
1 male in his 80s
1 female in her 90s
1 male in his 90s
The summary of the 1,051 confirmed cases are:
295 active cases
736 released from isolation
20 deaths
