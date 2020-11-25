Paducah Police searching for assault suspect

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are searching for Erica Worley, 24, of Bridge Street, who is charged in a warrant with second-degree assault.
Police were called at 9:21 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Bridge Street.
A woman told police that her 15-year-old son was in an argument with Worley, when Worley grabbed a knife.
When the woman intervened, Worley swung the knife at her, cutting her on the arm.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about Erica Worley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/westky-crime-stoppers. \
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
