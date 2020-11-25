Paducah man facing drug and resisting arrest charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a probation violation warrant related to a prior reckless homicide charge in Fayette County was arrested Wednesday morning after a brief foot chase.
Paducah police detectives went to a home in the 100 block of Bridge Court about 10:30 a.m. to arrest William Curtis McKenzie, 37, of Bridge Court, on the warrant.
McKenzie refused to give his name, but was recognized by a Detective.
When detectives attempted to handcuff McKenzie, he fled on foot before running back to his vehicle in an effort to drive away.
He was taken into custody, and detectives found approximately 2.6 grams of powder cocaine in his possession.
Additionally, McKenzie was identified as the man who gave another officer a false name, then fled at a high rate of speed from an encounter Wednesday afternoon on James Sanders Boulevard.
He was arrested on the following charges: first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and on a Fayette County warrant charging him with probation violation; and served citations charging him with giving an officer false identifying information, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving with a suspended operator’s license and reckless driving.
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.