Online safety for virtual Thanksgiving gatherings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Healthcare and government officials encourage virtual Thanksgiving plans to stay safe from COVID-19, but how can those who turn to their computer also stay safe online?
“Just because you’re at home doesn’t mean that somebody might not want your data and can do malicious things to you or your family,” said Matt Hopkins, Broadtek Director of Sales and Marketing.
Hopkins said it’s important to protect yourself and your computer.
“With your computers, you want to always make sure that you’re running a good antivirus, malware protection, those kinds of things. So that, just like in a business, the home user is just as safe as a business,” said Hopkins.
He also recommends taking advantage of security features on applications. For example, create a meeting password and only share that with those you invite, enable to waiting room feature, and lock your meeting once everyone joins.
“Because everybody’s utilizing this technology now, it’s really ramped up the security around all these different pieces of software and technology,” stated Hopkins.
Once you wrap up the call with friends and family, make sure to cover the camera or close the laptop.
“Sometimes you can have a live feed to somebody’s house or business and you don’t realize that that’s going on, so you just got to kind of pay attention to those details to try to minimize that,” said Hopkins.
While Hopkins said it’s not common for people to interrupt virtual calls, there are ways hackers can get in.
It’s also a good time to change passwords to add another layer of security.
