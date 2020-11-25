3,408 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 60-year-old woman from Barren County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 94-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 62-year-old man from Edmonson County; an 87-year-old man from Floyd County; a 91-year-old woman from Hancock County; a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; two women, ages 67 and 89, and three men, ages 62, 68 and 79, from Jefferson County; an 83-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 61-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 74-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Martin County; a 73-year-old woman from McLean County; a 98-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man from Monroe County; an 84-year-old man from Ohio County; two men, ages 79 and 87, from Oldham County; a 56-year-old woman from Spencer County; two women, ages 77 and 86, and a 77-year-old man from Warren County.