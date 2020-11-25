3,408 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,408 new COVID-19 cases and again asked all Kentuckians to follow safety precautions during Thanksgiving as cases surge in the commonwealth and across the country.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 3,408
- New deaths: 26
- Positivity rate: 8.88%
- Total deaths: 1,835
- Currently hospitalized: 1,734
- Currently in ICU: 409
- Currently on ventilator: 216
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 60-year-old woman from Barren County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 94-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 62-year-old man from Edmonson County; an 87-year-old man from Floyd County; a 91-year-old woman from Hancock County; a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; two women, ages 67 and 89, and three men, ages 62, 68 and 79, from Jefferson County; an 83-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 61-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 74-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Martin County; a 73-year-old woman from McLean County; a 98-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man from Monroe County; an 84-year-old man from Ohio County; two men, ages 79 and 87, from Oldham County; a 56-year-old woman from Spencer County; two women, ages 77 and 86, and a 77-year-old man from Warren County.
Currently, 2,682,493 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
