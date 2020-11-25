Missouri stores prepare for Black Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The hustle and bustle of Black Friday may look different this year as stores are putting the coronavirus pandemic at the top of the list.
This year the one-day sales and long lines could be a thing of the past.
“We love black Friday. We are trying to change it a little bit by extending it out longer,” said Casey Morris, Mernards general manager.
Morris said their sales will last ten days this year.
“We are trying to extend it out, so people don’t feel like they need to be rushed into the store to get something,” he said.
Morris said your safety is a main priority.
“Everybody needs to where their mask whenever they are in the store. We are going to do our cleaning procedures that we do every hour. We are doing everything in our power to enforce social distancing to keep everybody as safe as possible, team members and guest alike,” he said.
Many other big box stores that see a lot of foot traffic on Black Friday have also put in place safety guidelines.
Macy’s and JCPenny’s are requiring mask, social distancing and will spend more time cleaning high touch areas.
Both department stores also have sales that last longer than just on Black Friday.
Morris said while they are going to do their part, you need to do yours too.
“It’s really just trusting people are going to follow those social distancing rules,” he said.
Morris said this holiday season Menards is taking part in Toys for Tots.
He said they are a donation site that accepts unwrapped gifts that will be given to those in need.
