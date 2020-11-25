McCracken County man arrested for stealing dump truck, damaging property

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Joseph P. White, a Kentucky man, has been arrested for stealing a dump truck and trailer, and damaging property at a local business.
White was arrested last week for impersonating a peace officer after incident at U.S. Bank building.
Paducah Police were called at 7:18 a.m., Nov. 24, to a construction site at 3141 Park Avenue.
An employee of Barrett Maintenance Inc. told Officer Luke Fraley that a Mack Granite dump truck, an Interstate 20DT trailer and two Kubota excavator buckets had been stolen overnight.
He said other equipment had been moved around the construction site.
Officers contacted nearby businesses and reviewed surveillance camera video, which showed a man get out of a Toyota pickup truck near the construction site about 11 p.m. on Nov. 23.
While investigating, Fraley received information from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department that deputies had investigated similar activity at a construction site in the county, and that Joseph White was involved.
A deputy went to White’s home in western McCracken County and saw the missing dump truck, trailer and excavator buckets.
White’s wife gave officers consent to search the property, and the items were recovered and returned to the owner.
In a separate incident, White was identified as the man who destroyed a 2002 Ford F-650 truck parked at the back of Whayne Supply Co. property, 1600 N. 8th St.
Officer Cassandra Skinner was sent to the business Wednesday, Nov. 18, to talk with the owner, who told her an employee had asked him why he had had the old truck on the property’s back lot destroyed.
The owner said he didn’t know what the employee was talking about, and went to investigate.
The employee said about 10:30 a.m., a man in a tan Toyota truck had arrived at the back lot.
He said the man took an excavator that was parked on the back lot and crushed a 2002 Ford F-650 that had been stored there.
The truck does not belong to Whayne Supply, but was being held as collateral.
It was valued at $36,500. A second employee said he spoke with Joseph White at Whayne Supply about 1:30 p.m., and that White was driving a tan Toyota pickup truck.
Additionally, he described the clothing that White was wearing.
About half an hour later, police were called to the U.S. Bank building, 333 Broadway, when a man came into the bank and became angry because the bank lobby was closed.
The man, identified as White, was wearing the clothing described by the Whayne Supply employee.
He told witnesses inside the bank building that he was a U.S. Marshal, claimed there was a sniper on a nearby building, and locked himself in a vacant office.
He was carrying a large knife, but eventually surrendered the knife and came out of the office.
He was arrested at that time on a charge of impersonating a peace officer.
