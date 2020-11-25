McCracken Co. Courthouse closed for Thanksgiving

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - In accordance with Kentucky’s 2020 state-approved holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, along with the other state and county offices within the McCracken County Courthouse, will be closed on Thursday, November 26, 2020 and Friday, November 27, 2020.
This year the department is experiencing an extremely high volume of tax bills that are being paid by citizens via mail.
In an effort to keep the staff and the public as safe as possible, the department is working with smaller numbers of employees therefore causing a few extra days to get those bills processed.
Please know that all payments received that are postmarked on or before November 30, 2020 will be processed at the 2 percent discounted rate.
