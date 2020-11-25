Marshall Co. Fiscal Court helps local restaurants with outdoor dining

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - New restrictions to fight the coronavirus in Kentucky is bringing a community together in Marshall County.
Since restaurants can’t do indoor dining, they are getting extra help to move outdoors.
”They’re hurting right now; these small business owners are hurting,” County Commissioner, Justin Lamb said.
Lamb said that’s what prompted the Marshall County Fiscal Court to help them out.
The court is providing 15 tents for restaurants in the county so they can have outdoor dining.
“We wanted to help them because we know dine in service is a big part of their business,” he said.
Teresa Manley owns Four Little Pigs Barbeque.
She said she’s thankful the Fiscal Court is providing her restaurant a tent.
“I think everybody is trying to do everything they can to help everybody, it’s a difficult challenge even with that you can only get so many people in a tent,” Manley said.
She will continue to do carryout as an option too.
“We’ve got two rooms emptied out for people to spread out so we can hand it to them,” she said.
She also said a lot of her customers are senior citizens and might not want to eat in the tents. That’s why she’s adding a drive-thru to her restaurant.
“We want everybody to be safe and realize we’ve been hit really hard here too so we gotta do what we gotta do,” she said.
“Marshall County’s good about coming together and during this pandemic we’ve done just that. Come together and help each other out and help our neighbors out,” Lamb said.
Lamb said the tents will be set up the week after Thanksgiving.
The emergency order issued by Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to expire on December 13.
