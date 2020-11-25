Illinois malls plan for Black Friday amid pandemic

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Despite COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois, malls and shopping centers still plan to open for Black Friday.
“Be safe, be smart, and have a good time” said Debbie Tindall.
Debbie Tindall, General Manager of the University Mall in Carbondale, said businesses will still be having Black Friday sales, but store crowd capacity must be kept at 25-percent.
Tindall is encouraging customers to shop local and avoid larger crowds.
“We’re asking for people to shop locally, spend their dollars locally because our goal is for you to be able to find the item you want at the best price there is in town” said Tindall.
If you plan to go Black Friday shopping here are some things you should expect, all shoppers are required to wear a mask.
Because of the new COVID restrictions stores now have limited occupancy, so you might find yourself waiting in long lines.
“We are getting weary with COVID-19...I will say shoppers are taking upon themselves to be responsible and help in this matter,” said Tindall.
Even with additional health safety measures, people say it’s still not worth the risk.
“I’ve done a lot of my shopping online already...any chance that I get to keep myself isolated, I do that for my family,” said Carrie Jackson.
“I really don’t see any sense in going out into the crowds and stuff with Covid-19 going on” said Joshua Lumpkin.
University Mall will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Black Friday.
