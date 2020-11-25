Heartland church feeds local families

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s an increase in the need for food during the pandemic, a Heartland church is setting the table for many local families.
Helping out is nothing new for Sikeston First Assembly Church, they decided not to wait until Thanksgiving to give.
Since May, Pastor John McHaffie and volunteers have used their time to help feed her family, and others in Sikeston and New Madrid during the pandemic.
“COVID has definitely increase the need for people needing a hand up,” he said.
Zenora Brown has been getting food from the church.
“I really appreciate it,” she said. “It helps with the kids especially since their staying at home.”
McHaffie said with Thanksgiving and COVID-19 still looming, more people appreciate an opportunity to receive free food.
He said, “I had one mom tell me she was saving her money from getting the milk to help buy Christmas so that’s the kind of need we are seeing this year,” he said.
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has volunteered since the summer. “I think it means a lot to the people who are coming through. Just for the fact it’s not so much of a need John and I have talk about this and it’s the appreciation of helping out.”
McHaffie and others have handed out over 2,100 meals over the last 6 weeks alone and he wants people to know it’s important to help give back every day and not just during the holidays.
“I look around with a group of people that are volunteering today their giving their time and another group is giving their time in new Madrid so the season of giving is upon us,” he said.
