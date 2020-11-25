11,378 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported11,378 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 155 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 685,467 cases, including 11,832 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
To date, 10,104,537 tests have been conducted in the state..
As of Tuesday night, 6,133 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 1,208 patients were in the ICU and 679 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.