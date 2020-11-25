First Alert: a sunny Thanksgiving

(KFVS) - The First Alert Weather Team will be watching for any storms redeveloping during the afternoon hours near the cold front. If any do, there could be severe weather with strong winds and a spin-up tornado.
Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon with more isolated, light rain behind the front. Clouds stick around tonight, but they gradually clear heading into tomorrow.
Thanksgiving Thursday will look better through the day as clouds will decrease to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.
