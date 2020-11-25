First Alert: a sunny Thanksgiving

First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 11/25/2020
By Amber Ruch | November 25, 2020 at 4:21 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 3:27 AM

(KFVS) - The First Alert Weather Team will be watching for any storms redeveloping during the afternoon hours near the cold front. If any do, there could be severe weather with strong winds and a spin-up tornado.

**FIRST ALERT-3:13AM RADAR UPDATE** Elevated storms has limited our severe weather risk this morning. Gusty winds and...

Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon with more isolated, light rain behind the front. Clouds stick around tonight, but they gradually clear heading into tomorrow.

Thanksgiving Thursday will look better through the day as clouds will decrease to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.