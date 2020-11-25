Egyptian Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 39 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths in Saline County and 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Saline County has 17 news cases, Gallatin County has five new cases, and White County has 17 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,177 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
White County has had a total of 622 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 210 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.