Egyptian Electric Cooperative secures interest-free loans for two local organizations

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Kinkaid-Reed Creek’s Conservancy District and Pinckneyville Community Hospital were recently presented zero-percent interest loans thanks to Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association (EECA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG) program.
“We are thankful to be able to facilitate these loans to those in our community,” says EECA General Manager Shane Hermetz. “It is important for us to invest in our very own rural communities, and the cooperative is happy to act as the intermediary through the USDA REDLG programs.”
Kinkaid-Reed Creek’s Conservancy District was loaned $268,000 for energy efficiency measures at its Kinkaid Area Water System Plant in Murphysboro.
Pinckneyville Community Hospital was loaned $1 million for hospital additions and expansions at its Pinckneyville location.
“The administration and board of directors of Pinckneyville Community Hospital are very appreciative to Egyptian Electric Cooperative, First National Bank of Pinckneyville and the USDA for their support in making the zero-percent interest financing through the REDLG program a reality,” says Randy Dauby, CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital.
EECA has assisted in attaining REDLG loans for a total of five organizations in its service area.
The co-op is accepting applications from qualified member or non-member taxing entities within its service territory interested in the REDLG program.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
The funding for these projects is part of the REDLG program to support rural business. For more information about this program, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Egyptian Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy — an alliance of 730 local, consumer-owned electric utilities around the country.
Egyptian Electric is committed to providing superior service based on four core principles: integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community.
The co-op serves more than 15,000 meters over 2,000 miles of line in Jackson, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington and Williamson counties, and parts of Franklin, Johnson, Monroe and Union counties.
For more information visit www.eeca.coop.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.