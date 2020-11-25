COVID-19 exhibit at Southeast’s Catapult Creative House

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The “Art in the Time of COVID,” exhibition is on display at Southeast’s Catapult Creative House.
This is the work by Southeast Missouri State University students and alumni which was created during, or in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantines.
Catapult Creative House Gallery Coordinator Dr. Joni Hand said students submitted this work during the COVID-19 pandemic or made in response to the quarantines and disruptions that happened in their lives.
“We cut our semester short and so we really only had half a semester face-to-face and a lot of them were really struggling with that,” Joni said. “So I thought it would be a really interesting way, kind of cathartic for the students to maybe respond to their feelings.”
This will be on display until mid-January at Catapult. They also have a variety of other artwork showcased as well for free for the public.
