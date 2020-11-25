Clouds early, sun late for your Thanksgiving.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A front is moving through the area and slightly drier air will move into the area overnight. We will still stay mostly cloudy overnight in most areas and there could be a few patches of light drizzle. Temperatures will be mild for this time of the year. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Thanksgiving looks to start off mostly cloud, especially in our eastern counties. Skies will gradually clear from west to east. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 50s.
The rest of your Holiday weekend is looking decent until Sunday. Friday we will see highs once again in the middle to upper 50s with mostly sunny slies. Saturday will be a little cooler across the area with clouds increasing on Sunday. Sunday will be much cooler as well with rain developing late in the day and highs likely remaining in the 40s.
