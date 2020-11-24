Southern Illinois church holds Thanksgiving meal giveaway

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church is one of 10 locations that gave away free meals on Tuesday.
The other locations were in St. Louis, the Metro East, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Vouchers were given to those in need so they could receive the meal.
All locations partnered with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to distribute box meals.
“So, it’s a Thanksgiving meal for a family. It consists of a frozen chicken, a bag of potatoes, a bag of apples, about a 20-pound box of dried goods with other vegetables in it enough to make pumpkin pie and things like that. As well as some drinks and I believe we got some watermelons involved in today as well,” said Andy Lee, pastor of Whiteash Free Will Baptist.
Lee spoke highly on his parish’s efforts in helping load cars with the meals.
“We’re serving 350 Thanksgiving meals today. We got about 45 volunteers here from our church at Whiteash,” he said.
Those meals, Lee said, will serve around 1,200 people in total.
The drive-thru was contactless to keep everyone safe.
“It’s a huge huge blessing especially for our community. There are a lot of people hurting right now. A lot of people without jobs, a lot of people can’t just make the ends meet. They want to have Thanksgiving, they want to have a holiday. This is free to them. It’s enough to put on a pretty good meal,” Lee said.
Lee said the church is receiving a lot help for this food give away.
“The St. Louis Food Bank has been awesome. They have bent over backwards to help us anytime they can,” he said.
Lee said this puts a smile on his face just before the holidays.
“Obviously, makes me feel good. I just thank god that he provided it. And that we can be a part in his hand and giving it out to people. It’s a great blessing, so we thank God for the opportunity,” he said.
