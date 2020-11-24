2,690 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. on Tues.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24.
Kentuckians should avoid travel and only have dinner with people who live in their household, or at a maximum, people from two households (no more than eight people total).
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 2,690
- New deaths: 17
- Positivity rate: 8.82%
- Total deaths: 1,809
- Currently hospitalized: 1,658
- Currently in ICU: 390
- Currently on ventilator: 207
Those reported lost to the virus Tuesday include a 90-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 64 and 81, and a 52-year-old man from Daviess County; an 81-year-old man from Hardin County; a 67-year-old man from Henry County; an 86-year-old woman and five men, ages 64, 67, 75, 76 and 88, from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 60-year-old man from Martin County; a 90-year-old woman from McLean County; an 88-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; and an 81-year-old woman from Shelby County.
