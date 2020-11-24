2,690 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. on Tues.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 8.97 percent. (Source: WMBF News)
By Marsha Heller | November 24, 2020 at 5:53 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 5:10 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24.

Kentuckians should avoid travel and only have dinner with people who live in their household, or at a maximum, people from two households (no more than eight people total).

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases: 2,690
  • New deaths: 17
  • Positivity rate: 8.82%
  • Total deaths: 1,809
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,658
  • Currently in ICU: 390
  • Currently on ventilator: 207

Those reported lost to the virus Tuesday include a 90-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 64 and 81, and a 52-year-old man from Daviess County; an 81-year-old man from Hardin County; a 67-year-old man from Henry County; an 86-year-old woman and five men, ages 64, 67, 75, 76 and 88, from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 60-year-old man from Martin County; a 90-year-old woman from McLean County; an 88-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; and an 81-year-old woman from Shelby County.

