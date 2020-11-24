Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding

Owen wrote that the seven women who sued Texas officials to challenge the ban had no legal right to question the state’s determination that Planned Parenthood was not qualified to provide the services. She noted that a federal statute “unambiguously provides that a Medicaid beneficiary has the right to obtain services from the qualified provider of her choice,” but added that it “does not unambiguously say that a beneficiary may contest or otherwise challenge a determination that the provider of her choice is unqualified.”