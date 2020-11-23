85-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle at crosswalk

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving an 85-year-old pedestrian in Mayfield, Ky. (Source: WALB)
By Marsha Heller | November 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 11:44 AM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Friday, November 20.

According to police, an 85-year-old woman was crossing South 6th Street at the crosswalk was hit by a vehicle turning from East South Street on to S. 6th St.

The pedestrian, Kay Richardson was treated for injuries at the scene by Mayfield EMS crews and later transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said the 18-year-old driver is not facing any criminal charges.

