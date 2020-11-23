What you need to know Nov. 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, November 23.
It’s cold Monday morning with patchy frost and fog throughout the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s.
Skies will be sunny this morning ahead of clouds moving in this afternoon.
Highs today will be in the low 50s.
Tonight an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible in our northern counties. The rest of the region will remain dry.
Tuesday will be calm with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Chances for more rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Strong storms are possible on Wednesday as a system moves through the Heartland.
Thanksgiving is looking calm and dry, but another system could bring rain on Friday.
- AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease.
- The head of the U.S. effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine says the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12.
- Heartland Christmas tree shop owners say there’s a limited number of trees from suppliers combined with a greater demand from customers.
- President Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.
- President-elect Joe Biden’s first Cabinet picks are coming Tuesday and planning is underway for a pandemic-modified inauguration in January as his team moves forward despite roadblocks from the Trump administration.
- The ALS Association says a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge has died at the age of 37.
- An Arizona woman grieving for her husband is finding solace in a Thanksgiving tradition with a young man who became like a grandson to her after she accidentally texted him four years ago.
- The 46th Annual Christmas Craft Expo kicked off their two-day event this weekend in Cape Girardeau.
- Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were shot and killed, two were wounded.
