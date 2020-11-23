Wanted man arrested after hiding behind trash can at park

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff officers investigating a possible burglary in progress arrest a man wanted by U.S. Marshals and authorities in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ash St. around 10:48 on Saturday, November 21 in reference to a possible burglary.
The resident told officers they spotted the suspect on Henry Street.
When the resident got out of his truck to confront the suspect, the suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed at the resident.
The suspect then got into a black car and took off from the area.
Police tracked down the occupants of the car at Rick’s 66. The occupants told the officer they gave the suspect, identified as Sylnario T. Jones, a ride, but that he left area on foot after arriving at Rick’s 66.
Officers later found Jones hiding behind a trash can in Whitelely Park and observed that he removed a dark colored item from his waistband.
Jones reportedly put the item inside the trash can.
Officers later took Jones into custody at gunpoint with any issues.
Detectives said they found a 9mm handgun in the trash can and other evidence.
Jones, 26 of Poplar Bluff, was booked into the Butler County jail on a U.S. Marshals Service warrant for possession of a weapon, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warrant out of Lee’s Summit, Mo. for failure to appear on sexual assault and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
