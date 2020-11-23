VA to host telephone classes for caregivers of veterans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The VA Caregiver Support program will be hosting telephone classes for caregivers of veterans.
Caregivers FIRST is a training program for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments.
The program is designed to help caregivers learn new skills, practice positive self-care, connect with other caregivers and navigate VA and other community resources.
S.A.V.E Suicide Prevention training will also be offered in the last class.
Classes will be held on Dec. 9, 11, 16, and 18 from 10 a.m. until noon.
Those interested must register by Dec. 7.
This event will be over the phone.
Dial-in information will be provided upon registration.
Participants must be able to attend every class.
