UMKC, WashU awarded grant funding from COVID-19 testing initiative

”While we are seeing encouraging news on the COVID-19 vaccine front, testing will continue to be a critical part of getting people back to school, work, child care, and daily life,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. “The RADx initiative is bringing new testing technologies to market faster so we can vastly increase our nationwide testing capacity. The RADx-UP grants will take those efforts a step further by making sure testing is available and utilized where it’s needed most, especially among underserved and vulnerable populations. From the outset of this pandemic, we have worked to ensure funding was available to respond to the unique needs local communities face. That will continue to be a priority in our response efforts.”